Bureaucrats often punish subordinates for poor performances but a collector from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh has issued an order stopping his own salary as the district fared poorly in terms of resolving complaints lodged with the Chief Minister’s helpline. The order has been issued by district collector Karmveer Sharma, who has also withheld salaries of officers from other departments that have fared poorly in addressing these complaints. The collector’s response came during the time limit (review) meeting in the city on Monday.

Those officers sitting on complaints pending for over 100 days won’t get any salaries next month, as ordered by the collector.

Coming down heavily on the slack functioning of the municipal corporation, the collector has ordered withholding salaries of all the deputy commissioners.

The collectors not only withheld salaries of tehsildars and deputy commissioners of municipal corporation but also ordered stopping their one salary increment each for slackness in duty.

During the time limit meeting on Monday, the collector ordered issuing a notice to district marketing officer who was absent from the meeting. Most of the department heads bore the brunt of collector’s wrath during the meeting on Monday.

