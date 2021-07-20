Madhya Pradesh Districts To Be Graded On Basis Of Law And Order Performance

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced the implementation of a grading system to analyse the law and order situation in each district of the state. This decision was taken during a review meeting with the officials and ministers including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, chief secretary Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Vivek Johari, Additional Chief Secretary Home Rajesh Rajora. The aim of holding this meeting was to analyse the current law and order situation in the state. During the meeting, MP CM announced that the districts will be graded on the basis of their performance.

This is primarily being done to send a message that no amount of carelessness will be tolerated by the state in terms of maintaining law and order. The CM also directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those who are supplying drugs and narcotic products in Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, Shivraj has asked the officials to ensure that those involved in sex racket cases and cybercrime cases should not be spared at any cost. Action should be taken against them and the enquiry in such matters should be done at the earliest.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure that all those who are involved in crime against women are punished and stringent action is taken against them. The minister added that the state will also make attempts to find missing women and girls under the Muskaan Campaign.

Further, the MP CM also took cognisance of the Indore incident wherein a 25-year-old liquor contractor was shot and critically injured allegedly by his partners at their office. He told the police to complete the enquiry and investigation in this matter at the earliest and arrest those who have committed this crime. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Thakur.

