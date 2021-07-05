Madhya Pradesh: Electricity Department Workers Protest Against Privatisation

A meeting of the United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers Association was held in Indore on Sunday. In this the strategy of the movement was decided. Provincial convener VKS Parihar also reached Bhopal to attend this meeting.

Madhya Pradesh may see a crisis in electricity supply after July 15 as the employees of the electricity department have given an ultimatum to the government against the privatisation move.

Parihar told the reporters that the government is preparing a draft to hand over the responsibility of the electricity department to the big private companies. If their planning goes well, by the end of the year, private companies will be in charge of electricity in Madhya Pradesh.

The main cause of concern among the employees is that the electricity fares are going to shoot up in a flash. Parallels are being drawn between the increase in the prices of diesel and petrol to the imminent increase in the prices of electricity. Once the private players take over the poor people will be the first ones to suffer.

Reportedly, the private electricity companies will announce new tariffs every day and people will have to pay up for electricity under compulsion. Post privatization, the delay in depositing the electricity bill will also result in heavy penalties.

Similar to what loan agencies do on delayed payments. That is why the employees scheduled a meeting to oppose the privatization of the electricity department.

Several demands were put forward by the workers to the government. Here are the demands of the employees.

1) Non-implementation of the Standard Bit Document issued by the Central Government for the privatization of electricity distribution companies in Madhya Pradesh.

2) To implement the annual increment, which has been deferred for several years, and immediate payment of arrears.

3) To remove the salary discrepancy.

4) To regularize all the contractual employees like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

5) Securing borders like Telangana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

6) Securing the jobs of outsource services employees of all sections in the state.

7) Securing pensions for employees and starting a pension treasury like Uttar Pradesh.

8) 50% discount to service regular and contractual employees and 25% discount to retired employees in electricity bills.

The employees had met Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar regarding these demands. He assured the aggrieved employees to find a solution by June 15. However, no action has been taken yet.

