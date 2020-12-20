Madhya Pradesh Emerged as Leading State in Investment Promotion, Says CM Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as a leading state in investment promotion as per a survey conducted by 'Invest India' and the Centre's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. "It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that the state has emerged as a leading state in India in the field of investment promotion," he said in an official statement on Sunday.

Chouhan congratulated Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) and all concerned on the achievement and said, "This is an important step in the direction of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh." MPIDC has emerged as a leading investment promotion agency across India in the survey conducted by 'Invest India' and DPIIT. Madhya Pradesh has scored 97 per cent in the field of investment promotion, Chouhan said.

He said that the state scored 100 per cent in the criteria of inviting investors, bringing investment to Madhya Pradesh, providing facilities to investors after establishing enterprises, infrastructure development and website. The state has created a favourable environment for investment in Madhya Pradesh by making necessary changes and reforms in our industrial policy and labour laws, he said.

"Our aim is to bring maximum investment in Madhya Pradesh and provide maximum employment opportunities to the people here," he said.