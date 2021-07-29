Madhya Pradesh Extends Ban on Bus Services With Maharashtra till Aug 4

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday extended the ban on bus services with Maharashtra till August 4 due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The ban on inter-state bus services was in effect till July 28, but has now been stretched for another week. An order in this regard has been issued by the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department and clearly states that no bus from and to Maharashtra will be allowed to operate till coming Wednesday.

The ban, originally started last year during the onset of the pandemic, resurfaced in April when the second Covid-19 wave hit the country. The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had stopped bus services with Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states. As the second wave subsided, Madhya Pradesh lifted the ban from all bordering states except Maharashtra where the coronavirus cases are still a cause of concern.

Maharashtra reported 6,857 new cases and 286 Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, saw only 11 fresh infections and one Covid-19 casualty in the same period. The active caseload in Maharashtra grew to 85,913 while Madhya Pradesh has only 130 patients who are getting treated in hospitals or home.

However, during the peak of the second wave of Covid-19 both the states witnessed an overwhelmed health infrastructure as people struggled to get hospital beds and life-saving medicines.

Even though Madhya Pradesh has resumed transport services with Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh, the bus operators have been directed to ensure that everyone inside their vehicles follow Covid-19 protocols. Failing to do so, the state government will initiate legal action against such bus operators.

In terms of vaccination, Maharashtra has administered more than 4.27 crore doses till July 28. 3.21 crore people have taken their first shot while 1.05 crore residents have been fully vaccinated. In Madhya Pradesh, 3.01 crore doses have been administered till July 28 including 2.52 crore partially vaccinated people and 49.08 lakh fully vaccinated.

