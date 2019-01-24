English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Gets Rs 13 as Loan Waiver, Alleges Major Irregularities in Scheme
The government said flaws were arising due to irregularities at the stage of loan disbursal.
Kamal Nath had announced farm loan waiver on the day of his taking charge as MP CM.
Loading...
Bhopal: A Madhya Pradesh farmer, Shivlal Kataria, was shocked to see Rs 13 marked against his name, instead of Rs 24,000, on the list of beneficiaries for the farm loan waiver issued by the authorities on Wednesday.
"The state government had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Forms were filled and I was expecting a complete waiver of my loan amount of Rs 23,815. But the list that has come to the panchayat says only Rs 13 have been waived," he said.
Kataria, a resident of Nipania Baijnath village in Agar Malwa district, 120 km north of Indore, was excited when Congress, which made the loan waiver promise before the assembly polls, came to power as he thought it would provide some relief.
"I am an honest farmer. I have been regularly paying my dues. On questioning, the staff said that I did not have loan on me on the date of loan waiver. There are major irregularities in the loan waiver scheme. I have reported the matter to the authorities," he said.
The government, on the other hand, said flaws are rising due to irregularities at the stage of loan disbursal.
Cabinet minister Omkar Singh Markam said, "Irregularities which happened at the stage of loan disbursal are now surfacing. We are taking required action."
Keeping the pre-election promise, Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced farm loan waiver on the day of his taking charge. The process of application began on January 15.
The last date for applying for loan waiver is February 5 and from February 22 the money will start going directly to the farmers' bank accounts.
The scheme is aimed to benefit 55 lakh farmers and would entail an expenditure of Rs 50,000 crore.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"The state government had promised to waive loans up to Rs 2 lakh. Forms were filled and I was expecting a complete waiver of my loan amount of Rs 23,815. But the list that has come to the panchayat says only Rs 13 have been waived," he said.
Kataria, a resident of Nipania Baijnath village in Agar Malwa district, 120 km north of Indore, was excited when Congress, which made the loan waiver promise before the assembly polls, came to power as he thought it would provide some relief.
"I am an honest farmer. I have been regularly paying my dues. On questioning, the staff said that I did not have loan on me on the date of loan waiver. There are major irregularities in the loan waiver scheme. I have reported the matter to the authorities," he said.
The government, on the other hand, said flaws are rising due to irregularities at the stage of loan disbursal.
Cabinet minister Omkar Singh Markam said, "Irregularities which happened at the stage of loan disbursal are now surfacing. We are taking required action."
Keeping the pre-election promise, Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had announced farm loan waiver on the day of his taking charge. The process of application began on January 15.
The last date for applying for loan waiver is February 5 and from February 22 the money will start going directly to the farmers' bank accounts.
The scheme is aimed to benefit 55 lakh farmers and would entail an expenditure of Rs 50,000 crore.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Company Sells Used, Snot-Filled Tissues For Rs 5700 and It's Sick. Literally.
- PUBG Mobile and Resident Evil 2 Collaboration Teased, Zombie Mode on the Cards
- Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
- India vs New Zealand: 'Fierce Sun' Stops Play in First ODI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results