18-year-old MP Girl Commits Suicide After Mother Scolds Her for Buying Cellphone

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Umarwada village in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district after her mother scolded her for purchasing a mobile phone, police said Tuesday.Barghat Police Station in charge Santosh Dhurve said the 18-year-old girl hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Monday morning, and the incident came to light when her younger brother reached home.Dhurve said a suicide note, purportedly written by her, has been recovered from the house in which the teen has apologised to her mother for the act.The teen's mother, a labourer, has told police the girl had purchased a mobile phone with the money kept at home for repaying a loan and this led to an argument between the two on Sunday, the official said."She later hanged herself on Monday morning. Our probe in the incident is underway," Dhurve said.