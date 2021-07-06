Madhya Pradesh: Girl’s Bravery Foils Robbery Bid At ATM In Ujjain

The bravery of a girl foiled a robbery attempt in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh and the robber was arrested. The girl, a software engineer by profession, along with her sister, had gone to an ATM to withdraw money. After the girl came out of the ATM the robber tried to loot them. The girl punched him and the robber fell there. As the girl shouted for help, people nearby gathered at the ATM and caught the robber. Then the accused was handed over to the police by the public.

This incident happened in broad daylight in Dushehra maidan area. A girl named Isha Khandelwal had come to withdraw money at the SBI ATM located at Dushehra Maidan in the city. She was accompanied by elder sister Mikita and her son.

Isha had just withdrawn money from the ATM after which the robber came there with a knife in his hand. The miscreant grabbed Isha from behind and tried to snatch her money. Isha hit the miscreant so hard in the stomach that he fell there. When both the sisters screamed for help, the people present around came running and caught the miscreant. The incident was reported to the police immediately.

The robber has been identified as Dipesh Khode, a resident of Valmiki Colony in the city. Isha said , “I was counting the withdrawn money from the ATM, and a young man came from behind and grabbed me. He had a knife in one hand. I was not scared. When I hit his stomach hard with the elbow, he fell down, I had my sister with me, so she held him, and I shouted and asked for help. With the help of people nearby, we caught the robber and informed the police by dialling 100. I was hurt by the robber’s knife, but I did not let him escape.”

After receiving the information cops from Madhav Nagar police station immediately reached the spot and arrested the accused youth. The accused is being questioned by the police. SI Mahendra Makashre praised the bravery of the girl and her sister. He said that both the girls have shown great bravery.

