1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Government Offices to Resume Work with 30% Staff from Thursday

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chuouhan made this announcement in a video-statement on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
File photo of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The state government offices in Madhya Pradesh, including the secretariat, will resume work from Thursday with only 30 per cent staff everyday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chuouhan made this announcement in a video-statement on Wednesday.

He said the number of coronavirus positive cases in the state is coming down, while the tally of people recovering from the infection has been on the rise.

"We are gradually controlling the situation with people's cooperation...Taking all the care, we have decided to resume the work in all the state-level offices, including the secretariat and directorates. They will start functioning with 30 per cent staff, so that normalcy can be brought back," Chouhan said.

He also said that the state government has also started normal economic activities in the green zone districts (where no COVID-19 case was reported).

About five lakh labourers worked under the MGNREGA on Tuesday in the state, Chouhan said, adding that the employment activities will pick up speed in the state.

Meanwhile, a state government order said that all the senior officers above the level of deputy secretary and additional director would attend their respective state-level offices.

A roster will be maintained for the lower staff to ensure that only 30 per cent employees come to office each day.

The state government had shut its offices, except those involved in essential services, from March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

