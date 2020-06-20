INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Recovering Slowly at Lucknow Hospital, Condition Stable

File photo of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

File photo of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

In a bulletin, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said Governor Lalji Tandon is still on supportive ventilation, adding that his liver and kidney functions are improving.

  • PTI Lucknow
  • Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
Share this:

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, admitted at a private hospital, is recovering slowly and is in stable condition, according to a hospital bulletin on Saturday.

In the bulletin, Medanta Hospital Director Rakesh Kapoor said, "There is some improvement in the condition of Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon. His liver and kidney functions are improving. However, he is still on supportive ventilation."

He added that a team of medical experts is constantly providing the best medical treatment to him. Tandon (85) was admitted to the Medanta Hospital on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading