Madhya Pradesh Governor's House Turns into Restricted Zone, Staff Quarantined after Several Covid-19 Cases

A day after the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan was declared a containment zone after six persons living in the campus tested positive, it has been turned into a restricted zone. After a grade-IV employee living inside the Governor's House tested positive, samples were collected from its residents, including Governor Lalji Tandon.

A high-level review of requisite precautions will be undertaken daily in view of the infection in the Raj Bhavan, said a statement on Thursday, adding that appropriate measures have been taken for strict monitoring of visitors' movement and health of staff.

Governor's Secretary Manohar Dube said the residential areas of Raj Bhavan staff have been declared a containment zone and the remaining have been classified for the arrangements and instructions have been issued accordingly. The Governor's residence and the office in Lal Kothi have been made inner zones and movement is being monitored. Office staff has been directed to work from home and offices on premises have been closed temporarily. Records of those entering the inner zone will be maintained after subjecting them to temperature scanning.

Dube said family members of the staff living on the premises will not be allowed to step outside for three days except for medical emergencies. A nodal officer from Bhopal Municipal Corporation will be appointed to ensure supply of all necessities to Raj Bhavan.