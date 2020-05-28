INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh Governor's House Turns into Restricted Zone, Staff Quarantined after Several Covid-19 Cases

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A high-level review of requisite precautions will be undertaken daily in view of the infection in the Raj Bhavan, said a statement on Thursday, adding that appropriate measures have been taken for strict monitoring of visitors' movement and health of staff.

Vivek Trivedi
  • News18 Bhopal
  • Last Updated: May 28, 2020, 9:39 PM IST
Share this:

A day after the Madhya Pradesh Raj Bhavan was declared a containment zone after six persons living in the campus tested positive, it has been turned into a restricted zone. After a grade-IV employee living inside the Governor's House tested positive, samples were collected from its residents, including Governor Lalji Tandon.

A high-level review of requisite precautions will be undertaken daily in view of the infection in the Raj Bhavan, said a statement on Thursday, adding that appropriate measures have been taken for strict monitoring of visitors' movement and health of staff.

Governor's Secretary Manohar Dube said the residential areas of Raj Bhavan staff have been declared a containment zone and the remaining have been classified for the arrangements and instructions have been issued accordingly. The Governor's residence and the office in Lal Kothi have been made inner zones and movement is being monitored. Office staff has been directed to work from home and offices on premises have been closed temporarily. Records of those entering the inner zone will be maintained after subjecting them to temperature scanning.

Dube said family members of the staff living on the premises will not be allowed to step outside for three days except for medical emergencies. A nodal officer from Bhopal Municipal Corporation will be appointed to ensure supply of all necessities to Raj Bhavan.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading