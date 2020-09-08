Madhya Pradesh Govt Announces Free Covid-19 Tests, to Increase Number of Oxygen Beds

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced free of cost Covid-19 test for all in the state. The decision was taken in a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has also decided to increase the number of fever clinics in the state.

It has also been decided in the meeting that number of oxygen beds will be increased with additional 3,700 beds, after which, the number of oxygen beds will reach to 11,700.

The number of ICU beds will also be increased by 700 in the state hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment. Districts like Jabalpur and Gwalior will receive maximum number of such beds.

The cabinet has also decided to run an awareness campaign on Covid-19. The state government has claimed that 30,000 general beds are available in the state and with the increase in their numbers, the treatment facility will be aided.

Meanwhile, the numbers of Covid-19 patients have already crossed 56,000 mark in the state. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Jabalpur are among the worst affected cities in the state. On Monday, Indore had reported 297 fresh cases and the number of new Covid-19 cases was 187 in Bhopal. Nearly, 1,600 have died in the state so far due to the infection.