Madhya Pradesh Govt Bans Selfies Near Rivers in Khargone Till October 26 Citing Heavy Rains, Floods
The order came after the administration received complaints of people were 'carelessly and in the process risking their lives' near the rivers.
File photo of a man taking selfie. (Reuters)
Indore: Authorities in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh have banned people from clicking selfies on the banks of rivers, including the historic Maheshwar ghat along the Narmada, for two months due to heavy rains and floods, an official said on Friday.
Khargone's district collector Gopalchandra Dad told PTI the decision was taken as there were reports of people clicking selfies carelessly and in the process risking their lives.
"I have got information through the media of people carelessly clicking selfies in Khalghat, Nawadatodi, Sirwel Mahadev and other places along the rivers. This may lead to loss of human life as several rivers are flooded and dams full," he said.
"We have banned selfies on ghats and other places along Narmada, Kunda and other rivers under CrPC section 144. This order will be in place till October 26," he added. He said the order will be applicable in the ghats of Maheshwar, 100 kilometres from Khargone, adding that warning boards had been installed to inform the people.
Dad claimed selfie related accidents reduced in Seoni, after he, as collector of the district at the time, imposed section 144 of CrPC near a water body.
Violating section 144 of CrPC leads to penal action under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC. Conviction could lead to a jail sentence of up to one month or a fine of Rs 200 or both.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FSDL to Host U-17 Women's Tournament for India World Cup Team Selection Preparation: Nita Ambani
- Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on Drug Party Accusations, Says 'That's Not Fair'
- Can You Recognise Khloe Kardashian in These New Photos? Her Fans Can’t and They Don’t Like It
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: If You Can, Loudly Say Shut up And Take My Money
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs