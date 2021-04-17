Madhya Pradesh Govt Directs District Admins to Quarantine All Kumbh Mela Returnees

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all district administrations to quarantine all those who are returning to the state after attending Kumbh Mela held in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. Despite rising cases of Covid-19 across the country, a massive religious gathering was held at Kumbh Mela where several saints and other attendees have now also tested positive for the infection.

All returnees from Haridwar have been asked to inform their district administrations about their arrival in the state.

Meanwhile, the district administrations in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Ratlam on Saturday announced to extend ‘Corona curfew’ till April 26 at 6am due to continuous surge in coronavirus cases.

“It is satisfying that infection rate has stabilised but we cannot open the entire city all of a sudden,” said Indore Collector Manish Singh.

Issuing similar orders, Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavaniya said that more stringent measures will be put in place during the extended time period.

However, Ujjain administration has offered relaxation in curfew timings due marriage season and some shops will also be allowed to open from 8am to noon.

Bhopal and Indore have reported 1,669 and 1,656 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, respectively. In the last few days, both the cities have reported over 1,600 fresh virus cases with a high mortality rate. Both the cities have been named in top ten most infected cities of the country.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 11,269 fresh Covid-19 cases and 66 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases have surged to 63,000.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here