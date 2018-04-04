English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Computer Baba' Among Five Seers to Get Minister of State Status in Madhya Pradesh
Narmadanand, Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhayyuji Maharaj and Yogendra Mahant were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada on March 31. Three days later, they were granted the special status.
File photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife Sadhna Singh. (Image: PTI)
Bhopal: In a move that may raise several eyebrows, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has accorded Minister of State (MoS) status to five babas associated with Narmada river awareness committee.
Narmadanand, Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhayyuji Maharaj and Yogendra Mahant were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada on March 31. Three days later, they were granted the special status.
As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a General Administration Department official said. The MoS status brings in monthly allowance of Rs 7,500 each and various perks to these saints.
Among the five Hindu religious leaders, Computer Baba and Yogendra Mahant had earlier announced to take out a rally against ‘Narmada plantation scam’ during a meeting in Indore. They had also decided to stage dharna at state secretariat.
As Assembly elections are due in the state this year, the main opposition Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in the society.
"It's a gimmick to score political points. This is also an effort by the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) to wash off his sins. He ignored conservation of the Narmada. These saints should inspect where the state government has planted six crore saplings (along the river banks) as claimed by the CM," said Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.
Meanwhile, Congress AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh is busy in his Narmada Parikrama these days and is scheduled to complete his ‘spiritual and apolitical’ journey on April 9 in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Defending the state government’s decision, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the opposition party dislikes anything related to saints.
Also Watch
Narmadanand, Hariharanand, Computer Baba, Bhayyuji Maharaj and Yogendra Mahant were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada on March 31. Three days later, they were granted the special status.
As members of the committee, they have been given the MoS status, a General Administration Department official said. The MoS status brings in monthly allowance of Rs 7,500 each and various perks to these saints.
Among the five Hindu religious leaders, Computer Baba and Yogendra Mahant had earlier announced to take out a rally against ‘Narmada plantation scam’ during a meeting in Indore. They had also decided to stage dharna at state secretariat.
As Assembly elections are due in the state this year, the main opposition Congress dubbed the decision as an attempt by the BJP to exploit the respect these religious leaders enjoy in the society.
"It's a gimmick to score political points. This is also an effort by the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) to wash off his sins. He ignored conservation of the Narmada. These saints should inspect where the state government has planted six crore saplings (along the river banks) as claimed by the CM," said Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.
Meanwhile, Congress AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh is busy in his Narmada Parikrama these days and is scheduled to complete his ‘spiritual and apolitical’ journey on April 9 in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Defending the state government’s decision, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said the opposition party dislikes anything related to saints.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- I Live For This: Sushmita Sen Posts 'Portrait of Bliss' with Daughter Alisah
- BCCI Expects Rights for India Matches to Beat IPL at Rs 55-60 Crore Per Game
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win
- Abhay Deol Reveals Why He 'Ran Away' from the Industry When Dev D Became Hit