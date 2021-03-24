Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Sunday Lockdown in Four More Cities Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases

Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to impose Sunday lockdown in four more cities – Khargone, Betul, Chhindwara and Ratlam, with first three sharing borders with neighbouring state Maharashtra, which is witnessing highest number of coronavirus cases across the country.

The decision was taken in a high-level virtual review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Districts like Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur are already under Sunday lockdown till further orders. From next Sunday onwards, these cities will also be put under lockdown prohibitions starting from 10pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday. However, essential services will be exempted from these orders.

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,712 fresh cases of infections, a new high amid fresh wave.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister had hinted that some stringent measures are in store to control the further spread of Covid-19.

Indore has reported 477 fresh infection cases, while Bhopal and Jabalpur recorded 385 and 143 cases, respectively.

The Chief Minister had recently asked people to exhibit caution during stating that “people should avoid crowded places and also stop taking part in festivities for some time. Even the Holi festival must be celebrated at home only.”

Cities with more than 20 daily cases of Covid-19 have been asked not to allow over 50 persons in marriages and over 20 participants in last rites.

“We are carrying out around 25,000 tests daily and plan to take this to around 30,000 daily shortly,” said a senior officer from Department of Health and Family Welfare in Bhopal.