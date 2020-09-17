Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders CID Probe into Death of Chhattisgarh Tribal Man, Lens on Cop-Maoist 'Firing'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ordered a CID probe into the death of a tribal man from Chhattisagrh during a recent ‘crossfire’ between MP Police and Maoists.

Chhattisgarh Forest minister Md Akbar had written twice to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking punishment for those involved in the ‘killing’ of the tribal man, identified as Jham Singh Dhurve.

On Wednesday, Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike wrote to Chouhan seeking a fair probe into the death of Dhurve, a resident of Balsamund village in Kawardha district of the state. She also demanded compensation for the tribal man’s family.

The deceased’s friend, Nem Singh Dhurve, who had accompanied him to MP, had survived the firing that reportedly took place along the border of the two states. He said they had ventured into the core area of Kanha Tiger Reserve for fishing on September 6. Earlier, Kawardha collector had inquired into the incident and submitted a report to the Chhattisgarh government.

After News18 reported the matter on Wednesday, the MP Human Rights Commission sought a report from the state police.

On Thursday, Mishra told reporters that after a magisterial probe, a CID enquiry has been ordered into the death of the tribal man. “It is not clear whether the man was killed by Maoists or in police firing. But the man has died and those guilty would be punished,” he said, adding every death is painful despite the reason behind it.

Expressing his happiness at the CID probe order by the MP administration, Akbar said his government will offer compensation to the victim’s family. He also reiterated his demand for an investigation into the ‘police-Maoist’ encounter, Akbar said, “I had written to the CM and home minister of Madhya Pradesh, but after receiving no satisfactory response, I briefed the Chhattisagrh governor on the matter and later, a CID probe was ordered,” said Akbar said in Kawardha on Thursday.

Several tribal community MLAs, led by Sanjay Uike (Baihar), had gathered in Balaghat on Wednesday and protested against Dhurve’s death claiming the tribal community is persistently trampled in MP and Chhattisgarh. “We are not satisfied with the magisterial probe and want judicial investigation to ensure justice for the victim,” Uike said.