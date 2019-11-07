Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans to Levy 'Cow Cess' to Fund 'Gaushalas' to House Stray Bovines
Ahead of Assembly polls last year, the Congress had promised to set up 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in every gram panchayat in the state. But the plan failed to take off as the state government grappled with funds.
An image tweeted by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh showed cows sitting on a highway. (Twitter/Digvijaya Singh)
Bhopal: Aiming to raise funds for proper care of stray bovines, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering a proposal to levy cow cess in the state that has close to 10 lakh stray cows.
Ahead of Assembly polls last year, the Congress had promised to set up 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) in every gram panchayat in the state. But the plan failed to take off as the state government grappled with funds — in the first phase, it had announced the establishment of one thousand gaushalas.
The Kamal Nath-led government now has decided to impose a cow cess in order to collect the required funds for the establishment of cowsheds.
"We are definitely planning to impose a fresh tax on cow conservation," said Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav, adding that fresh census has revealed there are over 10 lakh stray cows in the state and their care requires massive funds.
The Congress government has claimed that the earlier BJP government, in its 15 years of rule, emptied the state coffers and this is why the current dispensation is being forced to levy cow cess to generate funds.
But the BJP has expresses its discontent with the allegations.
BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang accused the Congress of boasting about many things, including on the issue of cow conservation in its election manifesto. "They are discontinuing our schemes in this regard and are now imposing a cow cess. They have nothing to do with conservation of cows," he said.
The Congress government has been persistently cornered by the BJP over the issue of cow conservation as promised in its manifesto.
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh last month had tweeted an image of stray cows gathered on the Bhopal-Indore highway, underscoring this was the situation on the thoroughfare with the bovines often dying in road accidents. He had also demanded that the state government immediately shift these animals to a cow sanctuary or a 'gaushala'.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019 Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anyone in China Under 18 Years of Age Cannot Play Online Games Between 10pm and 8am
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Posts Heartwarming Message
- When Apple Says The iPhone, iPad And Mac Are Built For Privacy, They Are Not Kidding
- Hyderabad FC Team Bus Driver Assaulted by Traffic Police, Club Wants Actions Against Cops
- ICC Bowled Over by Pakistani Couple Who Watched Cricket Match on their Wedding