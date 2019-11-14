Madhya Pradesh Govt Prepares Plan for Ram Van Gaman Path, Chitrakoot Likely to be State's First Spiritual Town

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court verdict paved way for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh has prepared the blueprint for the development of Ram Van Gaman Path in the state.

Ram Van Gaman Path is the mythological route undertaken by Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman during the course of their 14 years in exile and parts of which are in Madhya Pradesh.

Minister PC Sharma said that the blueprint of the Ram Van Gaman Path is ready. “We would be developing the small towns falling on the route and the special path would also be developed,” Sharma said, adding that the project would develop the entire region as a tourist destination.

Out of the 14 years of exile period, the trio had spent around eleven years at Chitrakoot, a holy town situated on the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The town will likely be developed as the first spiritual city of Madhya Pradesh.

The areas where Lord Ram had passed through, according to the epic Ramayana, will be developed as religious and tourist centres. The proposed route passes through nine places, including Chitrakoot, Panna, Badhwara (Katni), Ramghat (Jabalpur), Dindori, Shahdol, Ram Mandir Talab, Ramnagar Mandla and Amarkantak in Anuppur.

While linking all these nine places of historical importance, the state government plans a four lane highway linking Chitrakoot to Amarkantak. A separate lane would be developed for padyatra (foot march) for the devotees.

The Congress government has approved a budget of Rs 20 crore for the project out of which Rs 10 crore have already been issued.

The project includes green cover around walkways to ensures walking for pilgrimages remains a pleasant experience even in summer. At certain places, the cycle tracks would also be developed for the visitors and to promote bicycle tourism.

The project includes Bus Rapid Transit System for offering fast and convenient mode of transport.

The project offers economic progress of the towns and places associated with the mythological route by providing them with the best modern facilities to convert these places into commercial centres, tourism hubs and also aid those who visit these places for spiritual and divine awakening.

Development of Ram Van Gaman Path was included by the Congress into its election manifesto ‘Vachan Patra’. The idea originally was mooted by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan around a decade ago but no step was taken to for the project by the BJP government in its 15-year-tenure.

Former minister and the BJP spokesperson Vishwas Sarang said that the Congress is confused. "On one hand, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fires divisive tweets after Ayodhya verdict and on the other, Congress plans Ram Van Gaman Path," he said.

"It was our project and we wanted this to be completed but the Congress government in its 11 months of tenure hasn’t put a single brick for the project," alleged Sarang.

