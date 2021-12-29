Madhya Pradesh Govt Recommends CBI Probe in Murder and Burial of Five Tribals in Dewas

Almost six months after the sensational murder and burial of five tribal family members had come to the fore in Nemawar town in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj Singh government has now recommended a CBI probe into the matter. The government has written a letter to the Centre for the CBI probe, said sources.

The lone survivor of the massacre from the family, Bharti Kasde, had announced to take out Nyay Yatra seeking justice for her family since January 1.

After a love affair had turned sour, a few musclemen of the Nemawar town had killed five members of a tribal family on May 13 and buried them in a 10-feet deep trench at a farmhouse. The investigators after a long probe had reached the site and excavated the bodies on June 29.

The police had arrested culprits and the government demolished their illegal houses and also offered compensation to the family. Bhim Army had agitated against the incident and Congress through MPCC chief Kamal Nath and other leaders had demanded a CBI probe.

Speaking to a Hindi daily, Bharti said that she is committed to taking out the Nyay Yatra as CBI justice wasn’t a complete justice. The yatra is aimed at avoiding repetition of such crimes, she said. The yatra will start from Nemawar on January 1 and shall reach Bhopal on January 6.

Sources also claimed that the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls in 2023, doesn’t wish to anger the tribal community which has a sizable presence in Dewas and nearby regions. The party is already working on a tribal outreach programme for the last few months.

“We have been demanding a CBI probe in the matter for long but the Shivraj government woke up quite late,” former law minister PC Sharma said. “It more seems an attempt to divert attention from the OBC reservation and panchayat polls,” alleged Sharma, claiming the CBI inquiry will make fresh revelations in the case.

The police had arrested nine persons including Surendra and his brother Virendra, but several questions were left unanswered in the police probe.

The incident

Surendra Rajput, a resident of Nemawar had an affair with Rupali Kasde and later Rajput’s marriage was fixed with another girl. Upset with this, she pressurised Surendra for marriage and also posted a contentious message on social media. Angered by this, Surendra had called Rupali to his farm on May 13 evening and killed her. Surendra and his associates later called up her mother Mamta, sister Divya and cousins, Puja and Pavan to the farm and murdered them in cold blood. They dumped bodies in a trench and also mixed salt with soil to decompose bodies. Political connections of the accused were exposed when the probe went ahead.

