Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Govt to Build 300 'Smart Cow Sheds' With Help from Foreign Firms

Government sources said non-resident Indians are being approached to fund these 300 cow sheds which would be equipped with air-conditioners.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 6:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh Govt to Build 300 'Smart Cow Sheds' With Help from Foreign Firms
Representative Image (Reuters).
Loading...

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is in talks with a foreign firm to build 300 "smart gaushalas" (cow sheds) to house abandoned cattle, state Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav said Saturday.

He informed that, as per the plan, the foreign firm will be asked to build 60 such cow sheds every year and complete the work in a five-year period.

"We are in talks with a foreign company to build 300 smart gaushalas (cow sheds). We are going to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for it," he told PTI.

Government sources said non-resident Indians are being approached to fund these 300 cow sheds which would be equipped with air-conditioners.

Yadav said the state government would set up 1,000 cow sheds of its own besides these 300. Building cow sheds was a promise of the Congress during the 2018 Assembly polls.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram