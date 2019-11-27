Madhya Pradesh Govt to Retire Teachers Who Failed Two Qualification Exams

Bhopal: Teachers of those schools in Madhya Pradesh, which have recorded the worst performance in three consecutive years and flunked two qualification exams, will be granted compulsory retirement, School Education Minister Prabhuram Chaudhary announced on Wednesday.

He said the state government will introduce National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books from the next education year in a bid to improve quality of education.

"Teachers of those schools that recorded poor results for three consecutive years were given a training recently, after which they appeared in the qualification exam but several of them failed," Chaudhary told reporters at a media workshop here.

"After failing to crack the first test, these teachers again underwent training and given opportunity to appear in the exam. Those who have failed in both the tests will be given the compulsory retirement," the minister said.

He said the teachers who have either completed 50 years of age or are in service for more than 20 years will be retired. "Notices would be served to others (who didn't fall in the above category). Departmental action will be also initiated against them," he said, adding that these measures are necessary to improve the quality of education system.

Chaudhary said NCERT books will be introduced in government schools from the next educational year, as students from the state are facing problems in cracking competitive exams due to difference in the syllabi between the state board and the CBSE.

He said the state government has resumed board exams for class 5 and class 8 in the state board-accredited schools from this year.

"Out of the total 1,57,813 schools in Madhya Pradesh 1,20,249 schools are run by government while 37564 are private schools," as per data.

The state-run schools included 80,807 primary schools, 30,228 middle schools, 5,369 high schools and 3,845 higher secondary schools.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.