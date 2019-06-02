Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Madhya Pradesh Govt Transfers 33 IAS, 37 IPS Officers

The Congress state government also transferred 37 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the SPs in 15 districts.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Govt Transfers 33 IAS, 37 IPS Officers
File photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
Bhopal: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has transferred 33 IAS and 37 IPS officers, including collectors of 15 districts and Superintendent of Police (SP) of as many districts in the state.

As per the order issued post-midnight on Saturday, Bhopal collector Sudam P Khade was transferred as additional secretary in the state secretariat, although nobody was appointed in his place, a state government official said.

The collectors of Dhar, Khandwa, Dindori, Agar Malwa, Alijrajpur, Shajapur, Burhanpur, Niwari, Satna, Sehore, Damoh, Raisen, Katni, and Neemuch districts were also transferred.

The state government also transferred 37 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including the SPs in 15 districts.

As per the order, the SPs of Shahdol, Shivpuri, Katni, Anuppur, Seoni, Sidhi, Dhar, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Shajapur, Barwani, Singrauli, Agar Malwa and Bhopal (North) were transferred.

Bhopal Zone Inspector General (IG) Jaideep Prasad has also been transferred. He was replaced by Yogesh Deshmukh, who was posted so far as IG (Chambal Zone). Prasad was made IG (Rail).

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief and now Union Home Minister Amit Shah had targeted the Kamal Nath-led government in the state, accusing it of running a "transfer-posting industry".
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Loading...
