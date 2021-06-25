Madhya Pradesh: Groom Arrested While Returning With Bride In Satna

A marriage in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh which started off as a normal affair for the couple soon turned into a nightmare for the groom. The next day after the wedding ceremony, the groom was just about to be on his way with his new bride, when he was arrested by the police.

The incident has been reported from the Ramnagar Debra village under Maihar Badera police station of Satna. The groom Neeraj Singh Gaur who belongs to Jamuani of Katni district was arrested on charges of rape while returning home with his newlywed wife on June 24.

Neeraj, as per the police records is a wanted criminal and he was absconding since 2016.

According to reports, Gaur was previously in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl, who he had allegedly lured with fake promises of marriage. According to the FIR filed by the girl, he stayed with her for a long time, during which she became pregnant. Gaur forced her for an abortion and then he dumped her.

The girl then filed a police complaint against him. Since then, the police have been on the look-out for him, even a reward of Rs1000 was announced for any information on him. On getting a whiff of Neeraj’s impending marriage, the alleged victim alerted the police, following which Neeraj was arrested.

