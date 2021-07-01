Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Maid Gets Rs 2.50 Lakh Electricity Bill

The Electricity department in Madhya Pradesh has sent a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh to a resident of Guna. The bill has been sent to 65-years-old Ram Bai Prajapati after which she has been running from pillar to post to get the correct electricity bill. The senior citizen has been making rounds of the electricity department’s office for the last 7 days, however, no official is ready to hear her matter and help her. She has now requested the government to help her as she won’t be able to pay a bill of such a huge amount.

The woman has been living in a shanty for many years. She uses electricity for a bulb and a table fan in her hut. She used to get a bill of Rs 300 to 500 every month. But, due to the lockdown, the woman could not deposit the bill for two months and this time she received a bill of Rs 2.50 lakh. After this, the woman reached the electricity department’s office regarding inflated bill, but nobody came forward to help her.

“I earn my living by working as a maid in other’s houses. I have a bulb and a table fan in my house. My bill has come to 2.5 lakhs. This is incomprehensible. I have been coming to the electricity department for the last several days, but there is no one to listen,” she said.

The officers of the Electricity Department refused to say anything on the matter.

The MP Electricity Regulatory Commission has now issued new electricity rates (tariffs). The fixed charge has been increased from Re 1 to Rs 8. The power companies had sought permission for an increase of 6.23 percent to make up for the loss of Rs 2,629 crore, but the commission has not increased the prices as per their demand.

