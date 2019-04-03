Madhya Pradesh HC Declines to Stay Release of PM Narendra Modi's Biopic

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has declined to stay release of PM Narendra Modi's biopic, starring film actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.High courts in Delhi and Bombay had on Monday also turned down petitions seeking interference in the release of the movie, slated to hit theaters on Friday, days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.Indore HC also based its order on these earlier verdicts. Congress Seva Dal MP president Yogesh Yadav had approached the HC over the release of the biopic.In the petition, Yadav had alleged that the movie was financed by the BJP and the film was deliberately released at the time of elections to influence voters. He said that it was a breach of model code of conduct.Advocate Manish Yadav representing the petitioner had urged the court that PM Modi is contesting from Banaras and is also a PM candidate, so the movie budget should be added into his election expenses.Among respondents, the petitioner had named Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of MP, film producer Sandip Singh and Chairman CBFC. The double bench of justice SC Sharma and justice SK Awasthi heard this matter on Wednesday and pronounced an order declining to intervene into the matter.Election Commission of India has issued a notice to film makers after the a delegation of Congress party had met commission officers. The Congress party has demanded a ban on the movie ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Besides Congress, CPI too has complained to ECI over the movie.