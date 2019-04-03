English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Madhya Pradesh HC Declines to Stay Release of PM Narendra Modi's Biopic
High courts in Delhi and Bombay had on Monday also turned down petitions seeking interference in the release of the movie, slated to hit theaters on Friday.
A poster of the biopic on PM Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh high court has declined to stay release of PM Narendra Modi's biopic, starring film actor Vivek Oberoi in the lead role.
High courts in Delhi and Bombay had on Monday also turned down petitions seeking interference in the release of the movie, slated to hit theaters on Friday, days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Indore HC also based its order on these earlier verdicts. Congress Seva Dal MP president Yogesh Yadav had approached the HC over the release of the biopic.
In the petition, Yadav had alleged that the movie was financed by the BJP and the film was deliberately released at the time of elections to influence voters. He said that it was a breach of model code of conduct.
Advocate Manish Yadav representing the petitioner had urged the court that PM Modi is contesting from Banaras and is also a PM candidate, so the movie budget should be added into his election expenses.
Among respondents, the petitioner had named Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of MP, film producer Sandip Singh and Chairman CBFC. The double bench of justice SC Sharma and justice SK Awasthi heard this matter on Wednesday and pronounced an order declining to intervene into the matter.
Election Commission of India has issued a notice to film makers after the a delegation of Congress party had met commission officers. The Congress party has demanded a ban on the movie ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Besides Congress, CPI too has complained to ECI over the movie.
High courts in Delhi and Bombay had on Monday also turned down petitions seeking interference in the release of the movie, slated to hit theaters on Friday, days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.
Indore HC also based its order on these earlier verdicts. Congress Seva Dal MP president Yogesh Yadav had approached the HC over the release of the biopic.
In the petition, Yadav had alleged that the movie was financed by the BJP and the film was deliberately released at the time of elections to influence voters. He said that it was a breach of model code of conduct.
Advocate Manish Yadav representing the petitioner had urged the court that PM Modi is contesting from Banaras and is also a PM candidate, so the movie budget should be added into his election expenses.
Among respondents, the petitioner had named Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer of MP, film producer Sandip Singh and Chairman CBFC. The double bench of justice SC Sharma and justice SK Awasthi heard this matter on Wednesday and pronounced an order declining to intervene into the matter.
Election Commission of India has issued a notice to film makers after the a delegation of Congress party had met commission officers. The Congress party has demanded a ban on the movie ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Besides Congress, CPI too has complained to ECI over the movie.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moise Kean 50-50 to Blame For Racist Abuse Received, Says Juventus Teammate; Blasted on Social Media
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- IPL 2019 | Wounded Mumbai Target Counterpunch Against Rampant Chennai
- Kalank Cast Look Regal in Designer Summer Outfits During Trailer Launch
- ‘He is Proof God Exists’: Messi Fans Respond to Pope Francis After Ridiculous Freekick Goal
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results