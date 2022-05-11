Madhya Pradesh HC Issues Notice to Centre, ASI in Plea Seeking to Stop Muslims from Offering Namaz at Bhojshala Complex  

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre, state government and the Archaelogical Survery of India (ASI) in a petition seeking to reclaim the Bhojshala complex located in state’s Dhar district for Hindus and prohibit Muslims from offering namaz in its premises.

The petition, argued by advocate Hari Shankar Jain, challenges an ASI notification dated of 2003 which allowed Muslims to offer namaz within Bhojshala complex , restricting “the right of Hindus to worship within the aforesaid premises."

A bench of Justices Vivek Rusia and Amarnath Keshwarwani noted that the petition argued by Advocate Hari Shankar Jain was a “comprehensive one". The bench admitted the plea and issued notice to ASI, the Central government and the State of Madhya Pradesh, Bar and Bench reported.

“It is espousing the cause of Hindu community for enforcement of right to religion guaranteed under Article 25 and right to conserve cultural heritage under Article 29 of the Constitution of India," the petitioner stated.

The plea sought to re-establish the idol of Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) which was established by King Bhoj in the year 1034 AD but taken to London by the Britishers after it was desecrated.

“The religious sentiments of the followers of Sanatan Dharm are connected with the Bhojshala complex as a place of worship and learning of Indian culture. They have the right to exercise their Right to worship within the temple complex by virtue of Article 25," the report quoted lines from the PIL.

The petition also alleged that the Muslims were allowed by the ASI to offer prayers within the temple complex on their “illegal demand on the ground that the Muslim rulers had constructed Kamal Maula Mosque at the said place".

