Ordering centre to ensure availability of 1.5 crore vaccine doses every month to Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur principal bench of the MP High Court, on Wednesday, asked the state government to submit a detailed report on oxygen availability in the state in the next hearing. While the HC ordered the state government to include details of oxygen plants in the report, it also asked the administration for details on oxygen supply, ICU, and ventilator beds available in hospitals.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the state government presented a detailed report on the ongoing vaccination drive in the state.

The state government mentioned that 35 lakh and 54 lakh vaccine does were received in May and June respectively. As of July 19, the state has received 60 lakh vaccine doses. In total, the state has received 1.51 crore vaccine doses.

In the month of August, the state is expected to receive one cr vaccine doses while it actually requires 1.5 cr vaccine doses per month.

The HC ordered the Centre to provide the state with sufficient numbers of vaccines per month in order to help MP achieve the target of administering at least one dose per person by September.

The court also ordered the state government to implement the suggestions of the Amicus Curie regarding treatment charges at private hospitals as charges in eight states of the country have already been fixed.

To add, several petitioners in the past hearings had told the court that private hospitals minted money as state government failed to cap Covid19 treatment expenses in the state especially in the second wave early this year.

The HC has posted the matter for hearing on August 10.

