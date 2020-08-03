Madhya Pradesh HC Orders Molestation Accused to Get Rakhi Tied by Survivor as Condition for Bail

In a bizarre ruling, the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted bail to a man accused of molestation on condition that he would get a ‘Rakhi’ thread tied to his wrist by the complainant and promise to “protect her for all times to come”. The Court also ordered the bail applicant to produce photographs of the occasion and receipts of payments to the survivor and her son before the court registry.

The accused, Vikram Bagri, was granted bail through an order passed on Thursday on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one solvent surety of an equal amount. Apart from this, the court has further directed him to pay Rs 11,000 to the woman as part of a customary offering on Raksha Bandhan.

While reading out the order. A single bench of justice Rohit Arya said, “The applicant along with his wife shall visit the house of the complainant with a Rakhi thread/band at 11 am on August 3 with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the Rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”

“He shall also tender Rs 11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by the brothers to sisters on such occasion and shall also seek her blessings. The applicant shall also tender Rs 5,000 to the son of the complainant for purchase of clothes and sweets,” the order added.

After the incident of sexual harassment, the Bhatpachalana police station booked Bagri under section 354 (sexual harassment), 452 (house trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. “The woman, a resident of Ujjain district, lodged a complaint against her neighbour on April 20 that he had barged into her house and sexually harassed her,” government advocate Sudhanshu Vyas told The Hindustan Times.

The bail petition was filed on grounds that the accused was the only earning member of his family, which had been struggling to meet ends since his arrest, said Vishal Patidar, the lawyer for the accused.