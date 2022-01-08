Madhya Pradesh HC Seeks State Govt's Response on Covid-19 Preparations to Combat Third Wave

Taking suo motu cognizance of the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Jabalpur Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has served a notice to the state government on Saturday seeking details of preparations to combat the third wave of pandemic.

The HC divisional bench led by Chief Justice RV Malimath issued a notice to the MP government on Saturday seeking a reply from the latter within two weeks.

The HC’s move comes in the wake of questions raised by Amicus Curiae advocate Naman Nagrath on the matter.

During the second Covid-19 wave, the state had reported widespread scarcity of medicines, hospital beds and medical oxygen, among other essentials. The HC then had also acted on several things including treatment charges hitting the rooftop during the Covid-19 peak.

Meanwhile, the surge in the infection continued as the state reported 1,572 fresh cases on Saturday including 618 in Indore, 347 in Bhopal and 111 in Gwalior. Continuing with the rise in positivity rate, the same has mounted to 2.1% in the state.

The numbers of active cases have surged to 5038. Meanwhile neighbouring Chhattisgarh continues to be alarming as the state reported 3455 fresh cases and the positivity rate surged to 7.43%.

The state capital has reported a total of 762 cases of infections in last three days while the vigilance seems on the lower side in the city. Despite surge in infections, people are roaming without masks and social distancing is not being followed. To add the penalties levied on those roaming around without masks seems to have failed to deter violators.

