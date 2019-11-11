Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh HC to Hear PIL Seeking Restoration of SPG Cover for Gandhis on November 15

The petitioner has opposed the removal of SPG protection saying that two members of the Gandhi family have been killed in the past.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh HC to Hear PIL Seeking Restoration of SPG Cover for Gandhis on November 15
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Gwalior: A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed with the Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court against the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) services for Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Advocate Umesh Kumar Bohre filed the PIL, seeking restoration of the special security cover to the Gandhis.

The High Court has posted the matter for hearing on November 15. The list of respondents in the case include the principal secretary of the PMO, secretary of the Home Department, director of the Home ministry and secretary of the defence ministry.

The petitioner has opposed the removal of SPG protection saying that two members of the Gandhi family have been killed in the past. Quoting intelligence inputs, the advocate claimed that the Gandhi family still requires the security cover.

Withdrawal of SPG cover from the Gandhi family was described as vendetta by Congress leaders, the petitioner claimed.

The Centre decided to withdraw the elite SPG cover from the Gandhis and instead offered them the Zplus security cover of the CRPF.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
