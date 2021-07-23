Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Rain in Bhopal After a Dry Spell

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, received heavy rain since Friday morning after a short dry spell. The city was witnessing intermittent rain since Thursday night and it turned into a heavy downpour from 7 am on Friday morning. The heavy rain continued for several hours.

People have breathed a sigh of relief from the sweltering heat for the past 15 days as a result of the heavy rain. On the other hand, waterlogging in several parts of the city has become a problem for the people. Many of the capital’s main squares were flooded as a result of the heavy rain. People in the low-line areas of the city had to get up early in the morning to remove water from their houses. Water entered many houses in low-line areas after roads were flooded.

Although the Bhopal Municipal Corporation claimed that the rivers and streams were cleaned ahead of the monsoon season, the waterlogging across the city exposed the civic body’s falsehood.

On Friday and Saturday, heavy rain is expected in several districts of the state including Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Hoshangabad, Gwalior, Indore, Ujjain, and Chambal divisions, according to the India Meteorological Department. Pachmarhi, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Damoh, Khajuraho, Betul, Umaria, Mandla, and Tikamgarh districts are already experiencing rain.

A low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal, according to the Met department. A similar Monsoon Trough extends from Rohtak, Aligarh, Ranchi, and Balasore to the Bay of Bengal. From the coast of Gujarat in the west to the coast of Kerala in the South, there is an offshore trough. Over western Uttar Pradesh and northern Pakistan, cyclonic pressures are still present in the upper atmosphere. It is raining in most of the state’s districts as a result of the moisture brought in by the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

According to meteorologist PK Saha, pressure in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea is low. For the next four to five days, it will rain.

