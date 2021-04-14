Madhya Pradesh Hiding Covid Deaths? Cremation Reveals Under-reported Fatalities in Govt Data

As Covid-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh, crematoriums and burial grounds across the state have been flooded with bodies piling up every day with rising deaths in the state. However, the death count in the government data and the number of bodies in the funeral grounds suggest major inconsistency.

People said they have not witnessed such scenes since the Bhopal Gas Disaster in 1984 like they are witnessing in cremation ground in Bhopal. “During the gas tragedy, when I was in Class 9, we witnessed such pictures. And today, in four hours, I have seen 30-40 dead bodies here,” 54-year-old BN Pandey who came to perform the funeral of his brother said, according to NDTV.

Ambulances could be seen lined up with bodies as many waited along the roadside for their turn to perform the funerals and looking for space to set up the pyres.

People are waiting as long as three to four hours for the cremation. Many cant perform the last rites as there are no space in the cremation ground.

At the Bhadbhada crematorium in Bhopal, there were 37 bodies of people who died of Covid on Monday. However, the state health bulletin mentioned a total of 37 Covid deaths in the entire state revealing a discrepancy in the death with the scenes at the funeral grounds.

The death figures for the last five days in Madhya Pradesh were also found inconsistent.

On April 8, a total of 41 Covid bodies were cremated in Bhopal under COVID-19 protocols. The medical bulletin of the day reported just 27 deaths in the entire state.

On April 9, 35 bodies were cremated in Bhopal but the government data for the entire state showed 23 Covid related deaths.

The report said that on April 10, 56 bodies were cremated in Bhopal, but the government data claimed 24 people died due to coronavirus in the state. Similarly on April 11, 68 bodies were cremated in the city, and the government reported a total of 24 deaths in the state.

On April 12, 59 bodies were cremated in the city, while the official bulletin stated 37 deaths across the state, the report said.

The government denied under reporting the death count in the state. “The government has no intention of hiding the death count, we will not get any award by doing so,” Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang said.

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 8,998 people were detected with the infection, taking the state’s tally to 3,53,632, an official said. The day also saw 40 deaths, taking the count to 4,261, according to official data.

