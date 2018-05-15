English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018: 27 English Stenographer Posts, Apply before 11th June 2018
Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 27 vacancies for the post of English Stenographer under Jabalpur bench has begun on the official website of the Hon’able High Court of Madhya Pradesh - mphc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th June 2018.
Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 27 vacancies for the post of English Stenographer under Jabalpur bench has begun on the official website of the Hon’able High Court of Madhya Pradesh - mphc.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th June 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Madhya Pradesh High Court Recruitment 2018 for English Stenographer?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://mphc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Login’ on the top of the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself and then Login in
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the process of application
Step 5 - Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - https://mphc.gov.in/user/login?current=node/20
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category – Rs.300
Reserved Category – NIL
High Court Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 27
Unreserved – 14
OBC – 4
SC – 3
ST – 6
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University and should have passed English Shorthand Examination.
S/he must possess shorthand speed of 80/WPM.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to know more:
https://mphc.gov.in/PDF/web_pdf/LU/Advt%20Eng_Stenographer_2018.pdf
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2019. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.9300 – Rs.34,800 and Grade Pay of Rs.3600.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination and an Interview.
Important Dates:
Last Date of submitting Online Application – 11th June 2018
Last Date of correction in Online Application – 14th June 2018
Date of Preliminary and Main Examination – To be Notified Later
