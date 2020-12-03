Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Volunteers for Covid-19 Vaccine Trial

In Madhya Pradesh, even as the third phase of coronavirus vaccine trial is underway, state Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra has expressed his willingness to become a volunteer for the vaccine trial.

Talking to reporters, he said, "I am ready to become a volunteer for the Coronavirus vaccine trial. I will talk to the doctors today. If people like us come forward, other people will also be motivated."

At present, the trial is happening in the People's Medical College. Recent reports have hinted shortage of volunteers for the trials.