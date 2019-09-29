Madhya Pradesh Honey-Trapping Case: Cameras in Lipstick, Goggles Used to Film Victims
Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal for allegedly running the racket, after a municipal engineer approached police claiming he was being blackmailed over objectionable video clips.
Representative image.
Bhopal: The honey-trap and blackmailing racket busted mid-September in Indore and Bhopal saw the ingenious use of spy cameras in lipsticks and goggles, along with the mundane mobile phone, as the accused went about filming their victims, police sources said on Sunday.
Five women and a man were arrested in Indore and Bhopal on September 18-19 for allegedly running the racket, after a Indore Municipal Corporation engineer approached police claiming he was being blackmailed to the tune of Rs 3 crore over objectionable video clips by the accused.
Police had identified the accused as Aarti Dayal (29), Monika Yadav (18), Shweta Vijay Jain (39), Shweta Swapnil Jain (48), Barkha Soni (34) and Omprakash Kori (45).
Indore Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Misra had told the media after the arrests that spy cameras had been seized from the accused, though she did not go into details of the gadgets' sophistication.
Neither Misra nor Indore Crime Branch Additional Superintendent of Police Amarendra Singh, both part of the Special Investigation Team probing the case, were available for comment on this aspect despite repeated calls on Sunday.
Several video clips of people in compromising positions, purportedly from the high-profile racket, have flooded social media, though several of them appear to be morphed as well.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amy Jackson Shares Photo of Breastfeeding Her Newborn Son on Instagram
- Surat Women Get Chandrayaan-2, Article 370 Body Paint Tattoos During Navratri Celebrations
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Paris Fashion Week Ramp Debut with Camila Cabello, Eva Longoria
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: All The Deals, if You Still Want to Buy a OnePlus TV
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Samsung AX3000 Purifier For Rs 7999 is What You Need This Diwali