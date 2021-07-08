Madhya Pradesh: Husband Murdered While Sleeping, Police Suspect Wife’s Role

A newly married woman in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh was shocked to see her husband’s defaced dead body after waking up while both of them were sleeping together. The couple got married just 15 days ago. The woman had come to her in-laws’ home a day before the murder of her husband.

According to sources, the rest of the family members had gone to Narmada in Hoshangabad for a holy bath. The incident has been reported from Malia Khedi village, 70 km from Vidisha town. During interrogation of the wife, it was revealed that when Sonu’s (the dead husband) 22-year-old wife woke up in the morning, she saw the horribly mutilated body of her husband. She further said that she immediately alerted the neighbours about the ghastly incident.

Both husband and wife were in the house at the time of the incident. The couple got married on June 20. After the wedding, the woman left for her maternal home. According to reports, she had returned to her in-laws’ house a day earlier. The next morning, Mohar Prajapati, the father of the deceased, left along with his family to take a bath in Narmada. The brother of the deceased said that Sonu had no enmity with anyone.

The Sub-divisional Officer of Police, RP Rawat, told the media that the is going on in this case. The body has been sent for post-mortem. However, reports from sources in the police suggested that the new widow is being suspected of murdering her husband since there was no sign of forced entry in the house.

