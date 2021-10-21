Madhya Pradesh: IAF Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Bhind, Pilot Ejects Safely

An IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed into a field in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh after catching fire, on Thursday. The pilot ejected safely and was found in an injured state some distance away from the crash site and was rushed to hospital, police said.

According to police, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Abhilash, is safe. Bhind superintendent of police Manoj Singh rushed to the spot on receiving information about the crash.

Police said the aircraft experienced a technical glitch during a training sortie in the central sector this morning. In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said it had started a probe into the matter so as to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Police further said the incident took place around 8.15 AM. Local residents of Babedi village saw an aircraft engulfed in flames coming down and the pilot landing with the help of a parachute, police added.

Local residents ran for cover as the aircraft started to descend and crashed into the fields. The crash landing left a pit in the ground.

Rambabu Yadav, station in-charge of Dehat, said police went to the spot with IAF officers, who airlifted the pilot.

