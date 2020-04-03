Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Second Test Report Awaited
Two months ago, the officer had visited South Africa with his departmental staff to study the health infrastructure there
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's senior IAS officer J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus in an initial screening, with the reports of his second test expected by Friday evening, said sources from the Health Department.
The an IAS officer fromthe 2011 batch is the director of administration in the department. He is also the chief executive officer of the Ayushman Niramayam Society and the managing director of the MP Public Health Corporation.
After experiencing fever and cold, Kumar went into self-isolation on Tuesday. Doctors have asked the department to quarantine the staff members who were in close touch with him.
Chhindwara district on Friday also reported its first case after a 36-year-old commercial tax officer tested positive.
Curfew has also been clamped in Morena district after two positive cases were reported on Thursday evening.
