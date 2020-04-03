Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Second Test Report Awaited

Two months ago, the officer had visited South Africa with his departmental staff to study the health infrastructure there

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 3, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Madhya Pradesh IAS Officer Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Second Test Report Awaited
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is treated at the intensive care unit at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine near Paris, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in France, April 1, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's senior IAS officer J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus in an initial screening, with the reports of his second test expected by Friday evening, said sources from the Health Department.

The an IAS officer fromthe 2011 batch is the director of administration in the department. He is also the chief executive officer of the Ayushman Niramayam Society and the managing director of the MP Public Health Corporation.

Two months ago, Kumar had visited South Africa with his departmental staff to study the health infrastructure there

After experiencing fever and cold, Kumar went into self-isolation on Tuesday. Doctors have asked the department to quarantine the staff members who were in close touch with him.

Chhindwara district on Friday also reported its first case after a 36-year-old commercial tax officer tested positive.

Curfew has also been clamped in Morena district after two positive cases were reported on Thursday evening.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,088

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,301

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    156

     

  • Total DEATHS

    56

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 03 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    756,313

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,030,570

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    220,031

     

  • Total DEATHS

    54,226

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres