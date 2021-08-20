Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Yellow Warning For Districts in Sagar Division

Monsoon has become active once again in Madhya Pradesh after a break of 5 to 6 days. With the favorable conditions, there is a possibility of heavy rain in most districts across the state for the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in all the districts of the Sagar division. The districts expected to receive heavy rain include Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Hoshangabad, Betul and Dhar.

According to IMD, there is also a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in districts of Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain and Chambal division of the state.

The weather agency said that a low-pressure area has formed near the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal. “The western end of the Monsoon Trough still lies in the foothills of the Himalayas, while the eastern end extends up to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. Western Disturbance is also active. Due to these three weather conditions, there is a possibility of good rainfall in Madhya Pradesh,” said an official of the IMD.

According to the weather agency, rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in various areas (in mm) are 66 mm in Shajapur, 52.0 in Khandwa, 49.4 in Chhindwara, 28.4 in Raisen, 26.0 in Narsinghpur, 24.8 in Hoshangabad, 20.4 in Sidhi, 19 in Pachmarhi and Guna, 18.2 in Seoni, 11.6 in Mandla, 10.4 in Satna, 10.3 in Jabalpur, 5.4 in Betul, 5.2 in Khargone, 5.0 in Damoh, 4.8 in Bhopal and 4.4 in Malajkhand.

According to IMD, 0.06 percent above normal rainfall has been recorded across the state from June 1 to August 19. However, 30 districts across the state have not received the average rainfall even after the onset of monsoon before the scheduled time in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here