Madhya Pradesh: Indore Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 63

A man who died in the city on March 27 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hailing from Khargone, the deceased was referred to Indore's MY Hospital after falling ill.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 1, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Indore Reports 19 New Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours, Tally Rises to 63
Representational image (Reuters)

Bhopal: As the administration clamps down prohibitive measures on a war footing, Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday continued to report spread of the coronavirus virus at an alarming pace, with 19 news cases.

The 19 new cases include seven women and three children. The total number of cases in the city has now risen to 63.

A man who died in the city on March 27 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Hailing from Khargone, the deceased was referred to Indore's MY Hospital after falling ill.

Including this death, the number of fatalities in MP has risen to six.

With several cases being reported, the Indore administration on Monday imposed a total lockdown and closed all commercial establishments. It has deployed paramilitary forces in the city as well.

Juni Indore Police Station House Officer has also exhibited symptoms of coronavirus following which him and his family have been isolated.

