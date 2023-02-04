CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Madhya Pradesh: Infant Dies After 'Healer' Pokes Her 51 Times With Hot Rod To Treat Pneumonia
1-MIN READ

Madhya Pradesh: Infant Dies After 'Healer' Pokes Her 51 Times With Hot Rod To Treat Pneumonia

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 07:39 IST

Bhopal, India

As per the report, the child's body, which had been buried, will be taken out and her postmortem will be conducted today (Representative Image)

As per the report, the child's body, which had been buried, will be taken out and her postmortem will be conducted today (Representative Image)

As per the collector, the baby died due to delayed treatment as by the time she was admitted, the infection had spread

A three-month-old baby girl died in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh after she was allegedly poked with a hot iron rod 51 times on the stomach. The baby was reportedly suffering from pneumonia and was jabbed by the hot iron rod as “treatment" by a “healer".

The health of the child,  who had breathing difficulties, deteriorated following which she was admitted to Shahdol Medical College, where she died during treatment- on Wednesday, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the child’s body, which had been buried, will be taken out and her postmortem will be conducted today.

According to Shahdol Collector, Vandana Vaidh, when the women and child development officials reached the hospital, they found the shocking case of blind faith that took place 15 days ago and the child was not treated for pneumonia which deteriorated her condition.

A local Anganwadi worker counselled her mother and requested her not to poke the child with a hot rod, Vaidh said.

As per the collector, the baby died due to delayed treatment as by the time she was admitted, the infection had spread. “We are investigating the matter and will also register a case against the woman [healer],” Vaidh was quoted as saying by HT.

The practice was poking with a hot iron rod to “treat" pneumonia is reportedly a common practice in many tribal-dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. madhya pradesh
first published:February 04, 2023, 07:37 IST
last updated:February 04, 2023, 07:39 IST
