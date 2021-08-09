Madhya Pradesh: Kid Who Swallowed Magnet Dies During Operation, Father Blames Hospital

A three-year-old boy who had swallowed the magnet of a toy died on Monday, with his father claiming the child was administered an overdose of sedatives during an operation at a private hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said. Kabeer Tiwari, a resident of Gumashta Nagar here, died during treatment and action will be taken against the facility as per the post mortem report, said Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Tomar.

The child’s father, Sunil, however, blamed the hospital and said the magnet was removed post an operation but his son never regained consciousness. "Doctors later declared him dead later. My son died due to overdose of sedatives during the operation. Those responsible should be arrested," he said.

