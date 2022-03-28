Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Cop Promises Man a Job, Has Unnatural Sex; Booked

A Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police inspector posted in Gwalior has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a man by offering a job and later threatening him, an official said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said a 32-year-old man has lodged a complaint that inspector Surendra Singh Yadav had unnatural sex with him in a hotel in July last year on the pretext of offering a job, and then repeated the act several times.

Yadav has been booked under IPC provisions and is currently absconding, he said.

