Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta Cop Promises Man a Job, Has Unnatural Sex; Booked

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said a 32-year-old man has lodged a complaint that inspector Surendra Singh Yadav had unnatural sex with him in a hotel in July last year on the pretext of offering a job(Representational image/News18)

Yadav has been booked under IPC provisions and is currently absconding

A Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta police inspector posted in Gwalior has been booked for allegedly sexually exploiting a man by offering a job and later threatening him, an official said on Monday. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said a 32-year-old man has lodged a complaint that inspector Surendra Singh Yadav had unnatural sex with him in a hotel in July last year on the pretext of offering a job, and then repeated the act several times.

Yadav has been booked under IPC provisions and is currently absconding, he said.

first published:March 28, 2022, 23:44 IST