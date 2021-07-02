Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Calling His Village “Mini Pakistan” On Facebook

A man, identified as Afsar Khan, was arrested by Madhya Pradesh police after he referred to his village as “mini Pakistan”. The 32-year-old was working in Oman at an oilfield and had returned to his hometown during the lockdown earlier this year. Afsar shared a picture featuring himself on Facebook and wrote, “See Amirati - a Mini Pakistan”.

A case has been registered under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act.

During an interrogation, Afsar told the police that the caption to his post was a “casual remark”. Afsar added that as his village has a muslim-dominated majority people from neighbouring villages use to call it “mini Pakistan”.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the matter. They are also looking into the details of the social media users who have liked Afsar’s post on the platform. “We are also investigating the details of those who liked his post. We will issue a warning to villagers (in the neighbouring villages) not to indulge in such activities (call this village mini-Pakistan),” Rakesh Kumar Singh, Rewa district police chief, told Hindustan Times.

Afsar’s passport has been seized and the police have requested the passport office to cancel his travel documents, he added.

Omkar Tiwari, Station House Officer, Civil Line Rewa, told news agency ANI, “The post of the accused, Afsar Khan, had a comment which could spark communal disruption. He had referred to the Amirati as Mini Pakistan. We have booked him under the IT Act."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here