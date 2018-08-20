GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Madhya Pradesh Man Gets Death Penalty for Raping, Killing 14-year-old Girl

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 9:31 PM IST
Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: A court on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in December last year.

Rabbu alias Sarvesh Sen (22) and a minor accused entered the house of the victim in Deval village here and raped her on December 7 last year, Additional District Prosecution Officer (ADPO) M D Awasthi said.

When the victim resisted, the accused poured kerosene and set her ablaze, Awasthi said.

The girl died of burn injuries on December 14.

Bina Sessions Judge Alok Mishra on Monday held Sen guilty of rape and murder and sentenced him to death. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Quoting lines from the epic poem Ramcharitmanas, Mishra said, "Those involved in raping minor girls have no right to live in society."

Madhya Pradesh Director of Public Prosecution Rajendra Kumar on Monday said the police investigated the case in 21 days and it was submitted for trial on December 28.

Kumar said death sentences had been awarded in 12 rape cases in the state this year, including four in Sagar district.

