Madhya Pradesh Man Kills Shopkeeper for Refusal to Replace Mobile Phone; Arrested

A 52-year-old shopkeeper was allegedly killed by a 19-year-old history-sheeter after the former refused to replace his mobile phone in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, police said on Sunday.

"The accused Kausar Shah had purchased a mobile phone from the victim Gulab Punjabi's shop for Rs 1,000. On Saturday, Shah and his friends reached the shop demanding that the mobile phone be exchanged as it was faulty. As Punjabi refused to oblige, an argument broke out between the two. In a fit of rage, Shah allegedly slashed the neck of Punjabi with a cutter kept in the shop,"

Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told reporters. He said the accused is a listed criminal at the Kotwali police station in Khandwa. The SP said the shopkeeper was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. "The police had obtained a CCTV footage in which the accused is seen fleeing the spot. He was arrested on Saturday night," Singh said.

