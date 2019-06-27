Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh Man Missing Since Four Years Traced to Pakistani Prison

The photo and other details provided by the Union ministry matched with the profile of Anil Kumar, the missing man, said Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan.

PTI

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
Rewa: A 25-year-old man from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh who went missing four years ago is reportedly lodged in a jail in Pakistan, the police said Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently got in touch with state police to verify his details, the official added.

The photo and other details provided by the Union ministry matched with the profile of Anil Kumar, the missing man, Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan told PTI.

Kumar went missing from village Chhadanhai on January 3, 2015, and a police complaint was lodged by his family.

"We don't know how he landed in Pakistan. We only got the Ministry of Home Affair's letter inquiring about the person," the SP said.

Kumar's father Buddhsen Saket appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his son back.

"I appeal Modi-ji to help my son so that he comes home. I believe that Modi-ji helps all and he will help me too," Saket told reporters.

