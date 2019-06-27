Madhya Pradesh Man Missing Since Four Years Traced to Pakistani Prison
The photo and other details provided by the Union ministry matched with the profile of Anil Kumar, the missing man, said Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan.
For Representation
Rewa: A 25-year-old man from Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh who went missing four years ago is reportedly lodged in a jail in Pakistan, the police said Thursday.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs recently got in touch with state police to verify his details, the official added.
The photo and other details provided by the Union ministry matched with the profile of Anil Kumar, the missing man, Rewa Superintendent of Police Abid Khan told PTI.
Kumar went missing from village Chhadanhai on January 3, 2015, and a police complaint was lodged by his family.
"We don't know how he landed in Pakistan. We only got the Ministry of Home Affair's letter inquiring about the person," the SP said.
Kumar's father Buddhsen Saket appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring his son back.
"I appeal Modi-ji to help my son so that he comes home. I believe that Modi-ji helps all and he will help me too," Saket told reporters.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Responds to Third Umpire's 'Controversial' Decision Against Rohit Sharma With Brutal Memes
- Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
- YouTube Finally Gives You More Control Over What Videos You See When You Sign in And in Suggestions
- Chennai City FC Receive Prize Money from AIFF for Winning I-League 2018-19
- Amazon Alexa Arrives on Android TV, Starting With The Sony Bravia TVs
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s