MP’s Mega Covid Vaccination Campaign Targets Everyone with First Dose by Month-end

A special mega campaign to vaccinate locals who are yet to be administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccines in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, the government has inoculated around 11 lakh people.

According to CoWin portal, the State by around 6.30 pm, vaccinated over 10.77 lakh from the eligible population on Monday. To date, over 4.75 crore have received the first doses of the vaccine and over 1.45 crore have received the second doses in the State.

The Directorate of Health Services on Monday underlining the achievements of the State till date claimed that Madhya Pradesh is the number one State in terms of vaccines administered to pregnant women, adding to date over 2.5 lakh expecting mothers have received the jabs.

Bhopal is the first capital among State capitals with 10 lakh or more population, where the first dose target has been completed along with cities like Indore, Bhopal, Agar Malwa and Harda in MP.

Among the inspirational pictures being received from the far off places, Dhar Collector shared a video on social media in which vaccinators were wading through a waterbody to reach an eligible population in Patelpura in the Dhar district on Monday. In a similar video, a vaccination team was seen crossing a shallow river to reach out to a tribal settlement in Jhabua’s Palashdor gram panchayat.

In several flooded Shivpuri villages, locals were seen crossing flooded areas to reach vaccination centres. At Chhindwara also, vaccination teams were seen crossing rivers and scaling hills to reach out to the eligible population.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated the vaccination mega campaign-4 in Bhopal. Seeking public support for the 100 per cent vaccination campaign, Chouhan claimed that 86 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose as of now and the State machinery has administered over 6.11 lakh doses. The same surged to 6.21 crore by evening on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang on Monday said that the State is eyeing first dose completion by September end and it was expected that the target will be achieved. Large numbers of persons are not present in the State physically and are away for education and jobs, so lists of the eligible population are being reconciled to achieve the actual target with 100% eligible population, said the Minister.

