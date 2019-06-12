Take the pledge to vote

Madhya Pradesh Minister Calls for Public Execution of Rapists After Meeting Parents of 9-year-old Victim

The minister, Imarti Devi, had met the family of the nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered on Saturday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 12, 2019, 8:38 PM IST
Bhopal: Amid rising number of rape cases of minor girls coming to fore, Madhya Pradesh’s Women and Child Development Minister called for public execution of the culprits.

The minister, Imarti Devi, had met the family of the nine-year-old girl who was raped and murdered on Saturday. The girl was raped and murdered by Vishnu Prasad who was later arrested from Khandwa area.

The parents of the deceased girl have demanded death penalty for the accused.

The minister said that police system should also be improved to safeguard the girls. She said police post should be a present in the vicinity of slums and police verification of the dwellers should be done regularly.

“Unless such men are present in our localities, our daughters can’t be safe,” the anguished minister said. She also said that capital punishment is not sufficient for such criminals and they should be hanged publicly.

Meanwhile, the man accused of raping and murdering the minor was produced before the District and Session’s court on Wednesday in Bhopal. As soon as he saw the judge, he started crying and asked for a death penalty.

The police have presented a 108-page charge sheet before the court and 40 witnesses have been included in the investigation.

During the police probe, Prasad confessed to have done the crime. He had raped the girl in an inebriated condition and the minor girl was suffocated to death during the incident.

